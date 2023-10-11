Marcos mourns death of two OFWs in Israel 

President Bongbong Marcos expressed his condolences and sympathies to the families of the two overseas Filipino workers who were killed in Israel.

Marcos also condemned the violence and acts of terrorism committed by the Hamas group.

“My heart is heavy upon hearing confirmation of the deaths of two Filipinos in Israel. The Philippines condemns these killings and stands firmly against the ongoing terror and violence,” Marcos said in a statement.

The chief executive added that the Philippine government will cooperate in efforts to come up with peaceful resolution.

Marcos also assured that affected overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and the Filipino community will be given assistance.

In a separate briefing, the Philippine Embassy in Israel said that the killing happened last Saturday.

“Iyong isa po ay habang pinupuwersa ng militanteng mga terorista iyong kanilang pinto, pagbukas po ng pinto, niratrat po iyong mag-amo, iyong caregiver at saka iyong kaniyang amo,” Labor Attache Rudy Gabasan said.

“Iyong isa po ay pinatay pero hindi po namin alam kung anong circumstance pero isa po siya doon sa mga natangay ng Hamas sa kasagsagan po ng pananalasa ng mga terorista,” he added.

The Embassy said they will not give the names of the victims as requested by the families of the two OFWs.