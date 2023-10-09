Dubai conducts groundbreaking drone delivery trials

Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO) hosted a groundbreaking three-week-long trial focused on Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone delivery at the Dubai Experimental Zone within DSO on Sunday, October 8.

In collaboration with Jeebly LLC, a leading UAE-based logistics service provider, and Skye Air Mobility, India’s largest SaaS based autonomous drone delivery company, the trial showcased the safe and secure transportation of a wide range of consumer goods within the Dubai Silicon Oasis.

DSO, recognized as the specialized economic zone for innovation and knowledge and a member of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), serves as a real-world test-bed for the development, evaluation, and demonstration of robotics and autonomous systems.

The drone used for the trials, Skye Ship One, represents Skye Air’s flagship which comes with Skye Connect (proprietary connectivity system), Skye Tunnel (navigation system), Multiple Safety systems including but not limited to parachute, collision avoidance, and more.

A video released by the Dubai Media Office displayed packages being securely stored inside delivery boxes attached to the drones. The drones took off, flew for a duration, and then landed at designated areas for package delivery.

Dubai Silicon Oasis hosts groundbreaking three-week BVLOS drone delivery trials conducted by UAE-based Jeebly and Skye Air. Testing conducted in cooperation with the Dubai Future Foundation, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Dubai Silicon Oasis. @dsoafz pic.twitter.com/WZe211SKny — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) October 8, 2023

The initiative was established as part of the Dubai Program to Enable Drone Transportation, launched in November 2021 by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council.

The primary objective of the initiative is to develop the necessary infrastructure for an airspace for unmanned aerial vehicles for connecting various locations and buildings within the emirate through designated landing strips and airports specifically designed for the transportation of passengers and goods via drones.