BI to deploy special teams to assist repatriated Filipinos from Israel

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) said on Monday that they have organized special teams dedicated to providing assistance to Filipinos who may possibly be repatriated from Israel amid its conflict with Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

In an official Facebook post, BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco announced that they will be coordinating with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on schedules of possible repatriations.

“Should they come in special flights, we will have a dedicated team process their documents immediately upon arrival,” Tansingco said.

These special teams are intended to expedite the processing of documents of repatriated Filipinos and their families.

“The safety of our kababayans is a top priority for the government… The BI will do what it can to extend assistance to agencies involved in repatriation of Filipinos,” he expressed.

The agency vows to provide all necessary assistance as required by the DFA and the DMW for the well-being of the repatriates.

According to Tansingco, there are currently no coordinated repatriation schedules yet, but they are closely monitoring updates from DFA and DMW.