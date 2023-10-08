PH condemns attacks on Israel

The Philippine government condemns the latest attacks on civilians in Israel and expressed sympathies and condolences to those who have lost family members in the deadly attacks.

“The Philippines condemns the attacks, especially against civilian populations,” Malacañang said in a statement on Sunday.

“The Philippines understands the right of states to self-defense in the light of external aggression as recognized in the United Nations Charter,” the palace added.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. also ordered all government agencies to ensure the safety of Filipinos in Israel amid the ongoing conflict.

“The President has instructed the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) to locate and account for all overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families in Israel,” said the Palace in its statement.

Israel Ambassador to the Philippines Ilan Fluss also urged the Philippine government to stand with Israel in condemning the attacks.

“We expect support from the international community, including from the Philippines, from one side, expressions of support to the right of Israel to defend itself. Not to put pressure on Israel to end this situation. We have to respond. We have to protect. It would take some time,” Fluss said.