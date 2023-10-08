Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

PH condemns attacks on Israel

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

The Philippine government condemns the latest attacks on civilians in Israel and expressed sympathies and condolences to those who have lost family members in the deadly attacks.

“The Philippines condemns the attacks, especially against civilian populations,” Malacañang said in a statement on Sunday.

“The Philippines understands the right of states to self-defense in the light of external aggression as recognized in the United Nations Charter,” the palace added.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. also ordered all government agencies to ensure the safety of Filipinos in Israel amid the ongoing conflict.

“The President has instructed the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) to locate and account for all overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families in Israel,” said the Palace in its statement.

Israel Ambassador to the Philippines Ilan Fluss also urged the Philippine government to stand with Israel in condemning the attacks.

“We expect support from the international community, including from the Philippines, from one side, expressions of support to the right of Israel to defend itself. Not to put pressure on Israel to end this situation. We have to respond. We have to protect. It would take some time,” Fluss said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Ricardo Cepeda

Actor Ricardo Cepeda arrested for estafa 

3 hours ago
julie anne san jose

Julie Anne San Jose, Rayver Cruz cancel Israel concert after attacks 

3 hours ago
TFT NEWS LJ REYES

LJ Reyes tied the knot with fiancé Philip Evangelista in New York 

4 hours ago
Screen Shot 2023 10 08 at 10.37.07 AM 1

DMW says most Filipinos safe in shelters in Israel 

4 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button