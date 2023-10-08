Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DMW says most Filipinos safe in shelters in Israel 

Photo: Reuters

The Department of Migrant Workers said that most of Filipinos in Israel are safe as they stay in shelters and there have been no reports of casualties so far.

DMW officer-in-charge Hans Cacdac said that the agency is currently accounting for overseas Filipino workers in Israel, most especially in areas near the Gaza Strip.

“Mayroon na tayong namo-monitor, ina-account natin na Pilipino, mga OFWs na nandoon. Patuloy lang ang effort natin. We are talking to many of them and mga relatives nila. Isa-isa nating naa-account sila,” Cacdac said in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

“May mga shelters, they are safe in their shelters. May ibang nakalikas sa ibang lugar but more often than not, they are safe in their shelters as we continue to account for our OFWs on the ground sa katimugan ng Israel,” he added.

The DMW official said no reported Filipinos who have been hurt following the attacks.

“Wala tayong reported na nasaktan or nasawi,” Cacdac added.

The DMW said that there are around 20 Filipinos outside battle-torn Gaza and the DMW was able to talk to them and their families.

“We talked to them about the situation — at pati yung mga pamilya… Nakakahalubilo namin sila in that sense,” he said.

