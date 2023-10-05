Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

PSA tells TikTok influencers to study inflation first

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) has issued a piece of advice to influencers on social media platform TikTok.

Videos of so-called content creators who appeared to be paid became viral as they talked about inflation numbers without actually understanding the subject matter.

The so-called creators also appeared to be reading a script and could not even pronounce inflation properly.

PSA chief and National Statistician Claire Dennis Mapa said he is “aware” of these TikTok influencers.

“Ang Philippine Statistics Authority ay nakikiusap na basahin at araling mabuti ang aming report tungkol sa inflation sa bansa,” he said in a press briefing.

Mapa went on that before producing content about inflation the creator should be able to read a “FAQs” or frequently asked questions, accessible on the PSA’s website, to have a thorough understanding of the subject.

“Ang isyu ng inflation ay isang mahalagang usapin at dapat ito ay araling mabuti. Sabi ko nga kanina maraming factors that would affect the increase, decrease of inflation rate kasi nga maraming mga commodity,” the PSA chief said.

