PBC BizTalk 2023: Private Equity, Investment, and Financial Management Forum to be Held in Abu Dhabi on November 9th, 2023

The highly anticipated PBC BizTalk 2023: Private Equity, Investment, and Financial Management Forum is set to take place on November 9th, 2023, at Le Royale Meridien Hotel in Abu Dhabi. Organized by the Philippine Business Council Abu Dhabi (PBC-AD), this premier event is supported by esteemed international business councils, including the American Chamber of Commerce, British Chamber of Commerce, Irish Business Council, Canadian Business Council, and Pakistan Business & Professional Group.

The PBC BizTalk 2023 Forum will bring together industry leaders, finance professionals, investors, and key stakeholders for a day of insightful discussions and networking opportunities. Attendees can expect a diverse range of sessions, including keynote presentations, panel discussions, and interactive workshops, covering topics such as private equity trends, business funding options, investing, and best practices for financial management.

Date: November 9th, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Venue: Le Royale Meridien Hotel, Abu Dhabi

“We are thrilled to host the PBC BizTalk 2023 Forum in Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with renowned international business councils,” said Prof. Gau Raganit, Chairman of the Philippine Business Council Abu Dhabi. “This event will provide a valuable platform for industry professionals to exchange ideas, explore opportunities, and foster meaningful partnerships in the private equity, investment, and financial management sectors.”

The PBC BizTalk 2023 Forum offers attendees the chance to connect with influential speakers, engage in thought-provoking discussions, and expand their professional networks. Participants will have the opportunity to meet decision-makers, potential investors, and industry influencers, creating avenues for collaboration and growth.

Registration for the PBC BizTalk 2023: Private Equity, Investment, and Financial Management Forum is now open. Early registration is encouraged, as spaces are limited. For more information about the PBC BizTalk 2023 Forum, including registration details and sponsorship opportunities, please visit the event website https://peifmforum.pbc-abudhabi.com/ or email them at [email protected] or reach them at +971 50 992 5116.