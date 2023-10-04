Marcos assures justice for three fishermen who died in Scarborough Shoal

President Bongbong Marcos assured that those who were responsible for the death of three fishermen in Scarborough Shoal will be held accountable.

In a statement, Marcos said that authorities are now investigating the ramming incident that left three Filipino fishermen dead.

“We are deeply saddened by the deaths of the three fishermen, including the captain of the fishing vessel. The incident is still under investigation to ascertain the details and circumstances surrounding the collision between the fishing boat and a still unidentified commercial vessel,” Marcos said.

“We assure the victims, their families, and everyone that we will exert every effort to hold accountable those who are responsible for this unfortunate maritime incident,” he added.

Marcos urges the public to stop from speculating as investigation is still underway.

“Rest assured that the government will provide support and assistance to the victims and their families,” Marcos said.

The Department of Foreign Affairs also condoled with the family of the fishermen but refrains issuing further statements until the investigation is finished.

“We wish to extend our deepest condolences to the families of our fishefolk who perished in this tragic event at sea … Out of respect for the bereaved families, we consider it prudent to wait for the results of the investigation before making any further statements in this regard,” it said.