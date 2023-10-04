Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Cagayan jolted by magnitude 5.7 quake

Staff Report

Courtesy: PHIVOLCS

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake jolted the island of Dalupiri in Calayan, Cagayan on Wednesday.

In a report by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), the tectonic earthquake, was initially reported at magnitude 6.2 and was later on downgraded to 5.7.

The quake happened at 11:35 a.m. at a depth of 17 kilometers.

“The epicenter was located at 19.26°N, 121.21°E – 017 km N 03° E of Dalupiri Island,” PHIVOLCS said.

State volcanologists said aftershocks are expected.

The quake was felt in the following areas:
• Intensity V – Calayan, CAGAYAN
• Intensity IV – Lacub, ABRA; Adams, Bacarra, Bangui, Burgos, Carasi, Dumalneg, City of Laoag, Pagudpud, Pasuquin, San Nicolas, and Sarrat, ILOCOS NORTE; Peñablanca, Piat, Santo Niño, Solana, and Tuguegarao City, CAGAYAN
• Intensity III – Licuan-Baay, ABRA; Balbalan, Lubuagan, and Pasil, KALINGA; City of Batac, Currimao, Marcos, Paoay, and Pinili, ILOCOS NORTE
• Intensity II – Nueva Era, ILOCOS NORTE; Basco, BATANES; Angadanan, Cabagan, Maconacon, San Mariano, and San Pablo, ISABELA
• Intensity I – Delfin Albano, ISABELA

