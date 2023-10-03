Unveiling TINBO by PLDT Global: Building Stronger Bonds Between OFWs and Their Families

In today’s rapidly evolving world of technology, maintaining meaningful connections with loved ones holds unparalleled significance, particularly for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs). PLDT Global’s revolutionary online platform, Tindahan ni Bossing, or simply TINBO, offers a seamless solution, empowering OFWs to effortlessly bridge the gap with their families back home while also addressing their financial necessities.

How TINBO and SVN work

When you register with TINBO, you’ll be able subscribe to a Smart Virtual Number (SVN). This SVN can be used to access a variety of services in the Philippines from anywhere in the world. The SVN acts as your virtual Philippine number, or simply put, your online number while you’re working overseas. It enables you to receive one-time passwords (OTPs) from Philippine-based banks and mobile wallet apps, as well as calls and texts from the Philippines, all without needing a physical or roaming SIM card.

By using TINBO, you can also access products and services in the Philippines like paying essential bills, buying and sending load and data plans, paying government contributions, sending food packages, teleconsult vouchers, and e-gifts, among many other services.

PLDT Global’s commitment to improving the lives of overseas Filipinos includes empowering them to access fintech services and manage their finances effectively, even when they are far away from home. Subscribing to a Smart Virtual Number (SVN), a SIM-less online number, provides them with a mobile identity, allowing them to stay connected to Philippine-based banks and mobile wallets, and ensuring secure financial transactions while they are overseas.

PLDT Global explained to The Filipino Times, “With an SVN, overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) can conveniently receive their OTPs for various transactions in the Philippines, whether it’s opening an e-wallet account or conducting online bank transfers.”

One-stop online platform

For Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), TINBO serves as a bridge that effortlessly spans borders, transcends time zones, and defies the constraints of distance, all in the name of preserving unbreakable family bonds. TINBO provides a suite of services that genuinely empower OFWs, enabling them to tend to their family’s connectivity and financial requirements, regardless of the physical miles that separate them.

Through TINBO, OFWs can connect with their families in the Philippines by:

1. Getting a Smart Virtual Number (SVN)

OFWs can acquire a SIM-less, online Philippine mobile number (+639) which they can use to receive one-time PINs (OTPs) from Philippine-based apps for secure and authorized transactions. With SVN, OFWs can also receive calls and texts from the Philippines. It also allows its subscribers to open and maintain Philippine-based e-wallets like Maya and others that require a Philippine mobile number.

2. Buying and sending mobile load and data plans to the Philippines

TINBO allows you to purchase prepaid load and data packages from PLDT, Smart, TNT, Cignal, among many others that your loved ones can use for their daily communication, entertainment, and internet surfing needs.

3. Paying bills in the Philippines

Paying utility bills on time can sometimes become a hassle for your family in the Philippines. With TINBO, you can directly pay your family’s bills for electricity, water, internet, cable, insurance, among others online without having to line up at payment centers.

4. Paying government contributions

Even abroad, OFWs see to it that their government contributions are paid on time. For convenience, you can use TINBO to pay for your SSS, Pag-IBIG, NHA, NBI, as well as access to DFA, NBI, MARINA.

Aside from these essential transactions, OFWs can also purchase teleconsult & free accident insurance vouchers for their loved ones back home and gift their gamer relatives and friends in the Philippines with gaming PINs via TINBO.

But TINBO’s services do not stop there — they just recently launched a couple more services such as food padala, which allows OFWs to order and deliver food packages to their family and friends back home, as well as an online shop that provides OFWs a store to buy school and medical supplies.

Innovated especially for OFWs

Created by PLDT Global and powered by leading Philippine mobile services provider Smart Communications Inc. (Smart), this newest innovation aims to cater to all Filipinos in the UAE and the rest of the world.

“At PLDT Global, our unwavering dedication drives us to constantly explore innovative avenues for delivering dependable and user-friendly digital services to our fellow Filipinos residing overseas. This is a vital component of our mission to furnish overseas Filipinos with access to the most trustworthy services that foster financial inclusivity, empower financial autonomy, and ensure access to resources that enable them to stay intimately connected while supporting their families’ everyday necessities,” affirmed by PLDT Global.