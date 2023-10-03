Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

PhilHealth admits data of some members compromised in cyberattack

The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) confirmed on Monday that the personal information of some members was compromised after its website and online application were hacked last month.

According to a report from Inquirer, PhilHealth stated that user data inlcuding names, addresses, date of birth, sex, phone number, PhilHealth identification number, were among the compromised details.

“We are working to notify all affected individuals directly,” PhilHealth said in a statement. “If you have not received a notification from us, you may not have been affected.”

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this incident caused. We are committed to protecting your data by continuously working to enhance our security measures,” it added.

PhilHealth advised those affected to take the following steps:

  • Monitor credit reports for any unauthorized activity.
  • Place a fraud alert on credit reports.
  • Change passwords on online accounts, especially financial accounts.
  • Exercise caution regarding phishing emails and smishing texts.

The breach occurred on September 22, affecting PhilHealth’s website and online application. According to the state insurer, the primary database remained unaffected. Services and transactions were temporarily shifted to in-person over-the-counter processes until the website was restored on September 29.

