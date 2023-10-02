O! Millionaire Episode 72: Grand Prize Soars to 85.5 Million Dirhams, O! Millionaire Basketball Cup Excitement, and Inspiring Winner Feature

O! Millionaire Episode 72 continues to captivate audiences with its commitment to a greener planet and life-changing opportunities. Hosted by the dynamic actor-environmentalist Maradona Rebello and social media icon Mark Ilano, this episode takes us on a journey of hope, as many Second Prize winners emerge recently and get closer to attaining a 7 out of 7 match. With the Grand Prize now reaching 85.5 million dirhams, participants await the announcement of this week’s winning numbers and Green Certificate ID.

One of the episode’s highlights was the grand opening of the O! Millionaire Basketball Cup, held at the picturesque Al Ghurair Rooftop, with the exciting games set to run until November. This celebration was dedicated to the vibrant Filipino O! Millionaire community in Dubai. Maradona engaged with attendees, asking them what they would do if they won 100,000 dirhams. Many shared their dreams of starting businesses and pursuing entrepreneurial endeavors. During the event, attendees won lots of raffle prizes and tried their luck to win one kilogram of gold from the E-Vault Crack the Code game. While no one guessed the code successfully, the night was truly remarkable and fun-filled. It was a win-win situation. Watch the interview here.

Another heartwarming feature of Episode 72 was dedicated to one of O! Millionaire’s recent winners, Muhammad Yousuf. As a proud recipient of 500,000 dirhams, Muhammad graciously shared his winning tips in a press conference and emphasized the importance of family in achieving his dreams. His story serves as a testament to the life-changing opportunities that O! Millionaire offers.

The Seven Winning Numbers for Episode 72

The #OMillionaire Green Initiative Draw is a multi-platform draw that offers exciting prizes to participants on a weekly basis. It is the greenest draw on Earth, aiming to improve lives and make dreams come true for winners, all while creating Oasis Park – a state-of-the-art greener reality where millions of trees are expected to thrive, one per purchase of the Green Certificate. The Live Draw takes place every Thursday at 8 PM in the local United Arab Emirates time zone (GST) and offers a thrilling experience, with actor-environmentalist Maradona Rebello as the host. It has become a big hit among participants, attracting people from all walks of life due to an excellent opportunity to participate in a global Green Initiative while standing a chance to their best lives.

On September 28, 2023, Mark Ilano joined Maradona on the O! Millionaire stage to reveal the lucky numbers: 9, 12, 24, 26, 28, 29, and 35. As no one has matched all seven numbers yet, the Grand Prize continues to grow by 500,000 dirhams weekly. The winning Green Certificate ID is QUUF BR3D.

As of now, participants seem to have developed a winning strategy because of the side-by-side Second Prize winners almost winning the Grand Prize and twice as much if they doubled. O! Millionaire is still looking for one out of two of the Episode 71 Second Prize winners. Each of them brings home a total of 250,000 dirhams.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to be part of this incredible journey that can change lives and contribute to a greener world. Every O! Millionaire Green Certificate purchase automatically enters participants into the weekly Raffle and Grand Draws. If a Green Certificate ID is selected or if a participant matches at least three out of seven numbers, they can conveniently check their winnings by logging into their O! Millionaire account at https://omillionaire.com/wallet.

About the Live Draw

The #OMillionaire Green Draw is known for providing its winners with life-changing experiences. It’s incredible to see how these prizes transform the lives of participants, giving them a chance to pursue their dreams and live the life they have always wanted. Although no one has won the Grand Prize yet, there have been numerous winners who matched six out of seven numbers. Every week, the Raffle Draw also guarantees one Green Certificate holder a prize of AED 100,000. Testimonies can be seen at the O! Millionaire YouTube channel as well.

Transparency lies at the heart of O! Millionaire’s ethos. O! Millionaire understands the importance of transparency in this pursuit, and it goes to great lengths to ensure that the draws are conducted fairly. The public can watch the quality-checking process here.

O! Millionaire Episode 72 marks 72 weeks of service to #SaveThePlanet. The greenest draw on earth continues to entice participants with the biggest rewards ever. People are getting closer to winning the current Grand Prize, with multiple Second Prize winners appearing. O! Millionaire is yet to find one of two of the 250,000 dirhams winner from Episode 71.