MTRCB hands off on ‘no work, no pay’ of It’s Showtime talents due to suspension, blames contractualization

The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) said that they should be the one to be blamed for the ‘no work, no pay’ problem of workers of noontime show It’s Showtime once their 12-day suspension takes effect.

The MTRB said the suspension and the non-payment of workers are two different issues.

“The suspension, in fact, underscores the broader and more pressing matter of contractualization within the entertainment industry. The issue deserves sincere attention from the producer,” the MTRCB said in a statement.

Senator Bong Revilla previously called attention to the issue, saying the welfare of the show’s workers should have been considered.

“I think lessons have been learned. Kung nagkaroon man ng pagkakamali, ang kasalanan ni Juan ay hindi kasalanan ni Pedro. So I hope we don’t punish those working hard day in, day out just to eke out a living,” Revilla added.

The MTRCB said that the regularization of the workers should be the priority of the producers and management.

“The practice by the producer, or management, to not regularize their employees, even when a show has been airing live for six days a week, for over a decade, highlights a much bigger problem than the show’s 12-airing-day suspension,” the board said.

The board added that the inability of the management to regularize its workers should not prevent the MTRCB from fulfilling its mandate.

“It remains the prerogative of the Producer/Management to suspend/sanction erring host/s as they deem fit, which has been the practice of other noontime shows, as hosts are beyond the jurisdiction of the MTRCB,” it said.

MTRCB is headed by Lala Sotto, the daughter of former senator Tito Sotto.

Lala’s father is one of the main hosts of the rival noontime show ‘E.A.T’. Lala repeatedly denies conflict of interest.