Marcos congratulates EJ Obiena for gold medal in Asian Games 

President Bongbong Marcos congratulated Pinoy pole vaulter EJ Obiena for winning the gold medal in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

“Congratulations, EJ, on clinching our first gold in the men’s pole vault at the 19th Asian Games!” Marcos said in a post on X.

Obiena won the country’s first gold medal as he cleared the 5.75-meter mark after two attempts during the competition held in Hangzhou, China.

Obiena then cleared 5.90 meters in one attempt to further cement his win.

The Pinoy vaulter’s jump broke the Asian Games record which was previously held by Seito Yamamoto of Japan at 5.70 meters.

“Kudos as well to Patrick King Perez, Jones Inso, Gideon Padua, Clemente Tabugara Jr., Alex Eala, and Francis Casey Alcantara for their outstanding performances in Taekwondo, Wushu, and Tennis! Best of luck to all our athletes competing ahead!” Marcos added.

