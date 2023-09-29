Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Supreme Court orders PCSO to pay lotto winner with burned ticket

The Supreme Court has ordered the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) to pay a lotto bettor who won the 6/42 jackpot worth over P12 million but burned his ticket due to his granddaughter ironing his clothes.

The high court denied the petition for review on certiorari filed by the PCSO that assailed the decision and resolution of the Court of Appeals.

The Court of Appeals upheld the decision of Balayan Regional Trial Court that ordered the PCSO to pay the winner P12.3 million for the Lotto 6/42 jackpot prize.

The bettor won the jackpot back in 2013 but his granddaughter crumpled the ticket.

The ticket was partially burned. The winner presented the ticket to PCSO and then was told to write an account.

The PCSO however said they could not give the prize since they could not validate the ticket.

