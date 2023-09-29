Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DENR suspends deal with Socorro group, plans to relocate members of alleged cult

Courtesy: Senator Risa Hontiveros/Facebook

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said that it will be suspending its deal with alleged cult Socorro Bayanihan Services Inc. (SBSI) in managing a protected area in Surigao Del Norte.

In a report from GMA News, the DENR said that it is now investigating possible violations in the terms and conditions of the Protected Area Community-Based Resource Management Agreement (PACBRMA).

“The Department of Environment and Natural Resources suspends the PACBRMA of the People’s Organization (PO) Socorro Bayanihan Services Incorporated (SBSI),” the department said in a statement.

“DENR Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga issued a Letter of Suspension to SBSI pending further investigation into its gross violation of the terms and conditions of the PACBRMA,” it added.

