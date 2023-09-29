DENR suspends deal with Socorro group, plans to relocate members of alleged cult

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said that it will be suspending its deal with alleged cult Socorro Bayanihan Services Inc. (SBSI) in managing a protected area in Surigao Del Norte.

In a report from GMA News, the DENR said that it is now investigating possible violations in the terms and conditions of the Protected Area Community-Based Resource Management Agreement (PACBRMA).

“The Department of Environment and Natural Resources suspends the PACBRMA of the People’s Organization (PO) Socorro Bayanihan Services Incorporated (SBSI),” the department said in a statement.

“DENR Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga issued a Letter of Suspension to SBSI pending further investigation into its gross violation of the terms and conditions of the PACBRMA,” it added.