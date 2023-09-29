Abu Dhabi’s Newest, Biggest Winter Celebration is Here! Join Yas Winter Fest for 5 Days of Unmissable Festive Cheer

Get ready to embrace the magic of the holiday season like never before as MENA Live Events proudly presents Abu Dhabi’s newest, biggest Winter celebration, expected to attract over 35,000 guests over 5 days. Taking place from December 6th to December 10th 2023 at Gateway Park South on Yas Island, this spectacular event promises an unforgettable Winter wonderland for families and friends of all ages. With enchanting festive surprises including nightly fireworks, daily tree-lighting ceremonies, Santa sightings, and more, Yas Winter Fest promises to be the must-attend event of the festive season.

A snowy paradise awaits, as families and friends can frolic in the (artificial) snow zone, and enjoy exhilarating snow-inspired activities including a mega ice-like slide and more. All the fun without the cold! In the North Pole Zone, guests can get the chance to write & post a letter to Santa, snap some Instagrammable moments, and even take a go in Santa’s workshop where ornament decorating, crafts, and gingerbread decorating will be in full swing.

Lights, Fireworks, Action! Prepare to be dazzled each evening at 9pm by an enchanting fireworks display lighting up the Yas Island sky. At 6:30 pm daily, witness the grand tree lighting ceremony, which will be sure to spread the holiday cheer in a twinkling show of magic & lights.

Looking for a new festive recipe? Stop by the Kibson’s Festive Cook School to learn classic holiday recipes and cook along with professional chefs. The best part? Cook School sessions are included FREE with your ticket.

Guests after an adrenaline thrill can explore in the Carnival Zone, featuring rides for adults and kids, plus skill games and more! Fancy some shopping, snacking and sipping? An artisan village will feature local festive creations perfect to knock some items off your Christmas list, while food trucks will serve up classic Winter favourites.

Pumping from day to night, the Festive Stage will feature non-stop wintertainment, including bands, Christmas carol sing-alongs, school choirs and more. Jugglers, magicians and Santa himself will spread the Winter cheer on stage and in a magical parade throughout the event.

Bringing some little elves with you? While the Snow Zone, Santa’s Workshop and Carnival grounds will all feature activities for kids, little ones will also have their own dedicated kids-only zone, where they can celebrate winter like never before on the Winter themed bouncy castles, a zipline, bungee jump, soft play area and more!

Early Bird Tickets Now Available: Don’t miss your chance to snag your tickets to this extraordinary Winter extravaganza. Early Bird tickets are on sale now for a limited time only. Purchase your tickets in advance to skip the queues at the door and ensure you don’t miss out on the holiday magic.

Early Bird

Ages 3 and below: Free admission- no ticket required

Ages 4 to 12: AED 10

Ages 13 and above: AED 15

For more information and to stay updated on event details, visit https://yaswinterfest.com/ and follow us:

Instagram: @yaswinterfest

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/YasWinterFest

Tiktok: yaswinterfest

Tickets can be purchased at: https://abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/87770/yas-winter-fest-abu-dhabi