UAE on the hunt for Youth Minister

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced its search for a dynamic young Emirati to assume the role of Youth Minister. The initiative was set into motion by Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who took to social media to make the announcement, emphasizing the significance of this role in amplifying the voices and concerns of the nation’s youth.

On a post in X, (formerly known as Twitter), Sheikh Mohammed expressed his intent to appoint a “distinguished young man or woman” who could adeptly champion the causes and aspirations of the UAE’s youth while actively engaging with government matters of their concern.

This marks a continuation of the UAE’s commitment to youth involvement, as evidenced by the appointment of Shamma Al Mazrui as the Minister of State for Youth Affairs in 2016 when she was just 22 years old. Shamma Al Mazrui currently holds the portfolio of Minister of Community Development and was recently appointed as the Cop28 Youth Climate Champion.

To identify the right candidate for the role of Youth Minister, Sheikh Mohammed emphasized a set of desirable qualities, including a deep understanding of the nation’s issues, a keen awareness of societal realities, an active and rational approach to work, courage in representing the country, and an unwavering passion for serving the homeland.

The call to action resonated strongly with UAE’s young population, as evidenced by the overwhelming response. Within a short span of time, the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers reported receiving a staggering 4,700 applications for the position.

For those “competent, capable, and trustworthy” young Emiratis who aspire to answer the call and contribute to their nation’s progress, the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs has invited them to register their interest by sending an email to the Council of Ministers at [email protected].