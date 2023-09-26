Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Massive fire erupts in Dubai Sports City

Photo courtesy: Civil Defense

A massive fire broke out at a residence building in Dubai Sports City around 4:15 AM on Monday.

According to reports, the fire blazed for nearly two hours, with flames engulfing all 21 floors of the residential building, as stated by a Reddit user who posted about the incident.

Prompt action was taken as the Al Barsha Fire Station responded swiftly, arriving at the scene in just six minutes. Additional support was requested from the Dubai Investments Fire Station and the Jebel Ali Fire Centre.

By 5:23 AM, field commanders reported that the situation was brought under control. Firefighters were engaged in essential operations to contain the fire’s spread.

Remarkably, the fire was successfully extinguished by 6:38 AM, with no reported injuries.

Authorities are now investigating the cause of the fire, and the community is grateful for the rapid response of the firefighters, who worked tirelessly to protect lives and property.

