Marcos certifies the Magna Carta for Seafarers as urgent

President Bongbong Marcos has certified the Magna Carta for Seafarers as urgent.

Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva shared a copy of the certification letter from Malacañang to reporters on Monday.

The certification was made “in order to address recurring deficiencies in our domestic laws pertaining to the training and accreditation of thousands of Filipino seafarers which endanger their employment in the European market in particular, and the global maritime arena in general,” the letter read dated September 25.

The chief executive added that the proposed bill guarantees to the international community that the Philippines will comply with its obligations of ensuring that our training, facilities, and equipment are at par with international standards.

Senate Bill 2221 or the Act Providing for the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers is still pending on second reading while its House counterpart was already passed on third and final reading.