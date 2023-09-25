A Remarkable Triumph: Muhammad Yousuf wins AED 500,000 in O! Millionaire Draw

In a moment that defies imagination, O! Millionaire, the foremost provider of an environmentally conscious draw, has announced its latest victor – Muhammad Yousuf. Based in Saudi Arabia and hailing originally from Pakistan, Yousuf has emerged as the lucky winner of the grand prize worth AED 500,00 in the prestigious O! Millionaire Draw 67 (The Onam Special Draw). This remarkable win has sent ripples of excitement and anticipation throughout the region.

Yousuf, who holds a prominent position in an IT company based in Saudi Arabia, clinched the life-changing victory with the winning numbers 12, 13, 14, 16, 27, 34, and 39. His unexpected triumph underscores the extraordinary potential that the O! Millionaire Draw offers to participants.

In a question asked by The Filipino Times (TFT) during a press conference on Thursday, Yousuf said it has always been his dream to buy a house in the United Arab Emirates, and O! Millionaire has paved the way for him to win his best life.

“It’s very simple and legitimate. When you buy a Green Certificate, you also take part in their green initiative of building the Oasis Park. I received an email from O! Millionaire asking me to check my wallet in my account. After checking, ‘Oh my God!’ it was amazing,” Yousuf exclaimed.

“I don’t know why my heart wanted me to join O! Millionaire. And then, I downloaded the app, chose my numbers, and bought six Green Certificates. I am positive that I can win again with O! Millionaire’s Secure and Double the Grand Prize,” he added.

Yousuf also commended the O! Millionaire team by ensuring that he is well taken care of.

“Accommodation, ticket, and visa were all taken care of the O! Millionaire team. I wish to win again, but let me give chance to others,” he said jokingly.

Yousuf’s extraordinary journey serves as a testament to the spellbinding allure of the O! Millionaire Draw, a platform that transcends the boundaries of the ordinary and propels individuals into the extraordinary. His story resonates deeply with dreamers everywhere, as it underscores the notion that within the realm of possibility, magic awaits those who dare to believe.

The O! Millionaire Draw continues to captivate the hearts and aspirations of individuals from all walks of life, offering an unparalleled chance to rewrite one’s destiny with a simple ticket. Yousuf’s life-changing experience further solidifies the draw’s reputation as a gateway to dreams realized.

O! Millionaire has consistently strived to infuse the planet with a touch of green and has taken a bold stance as the primary sponsor of the Oasis Park project. This visionary initiative revolves around reforestation and the advancement of renewable energies, aligning perfectly with the show’s commitment to a greener world.

“We are thrilled to witness the incredible transformation in Muhammad Yousuf’s life as he becomes our latest half million dirhams winner. His story is a testament to the power of hope, faith, and the magic that O! Millionaire offers to people around the world. We remain committed to providing life-changing opportunities, and we look forward to witnessing more stories of destiny and dreams fulfilled,” said Ralph Martin, Founder and CEO of O! Millionaire and Oasis Park.

For her part, Smitha Prabhakar, Draw Master of O! Millionaire’s Episode 67, affirmed the legitimacy of the draw.

“I’m fortunate and honored to be here, but the main credit goes to the O! Millionaire team,” Prabhakar told TFT.

“There are a lot of questions about the draw but it’s real because I was there,” she added.

The O! Millionaire Green Draw is known for providing its winners with life-changing experiences. Although no one has won the Grand Prize yet; as this week, the Grand Prize increases to 85.5 million dirhams, there have been numerous winners who matched six out of seven numbers. Every week, the Raffle Draw also guarantees one Green Certificate holder a prize of AED 100,000.

O! Millionaire participants have two avenues through which they can achieve success. Firstly, through the weekly raffle draw, wherein a winner is selected from the serial numbers of the Green Certificates sold within the same week. These serial numbers, known as Green Certificate (Raffle) IDs, hold the key to life-changing moments. Secondly, the grand draw introduces a 7/44 mechanism, where a machine randomly selects seven numbers from a pool of 44. The excitement builds every Thursday night at 20:00 (UTC +4) during the live draw, streamed on the official O! Millionaire Facebook and YouTube channels.

To participate in the O! Millionaire draw, individuals can purchase Green Certificates and select seven numbers ranging from 1-44. The standard entry fee is AED 25 (USD 6). Online purchases remain available until 30 minutes prior to the draw. More information on the draw and how to participate is available on www.omillionaire.com.