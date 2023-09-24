WATCH: Ces Drilon stars as “Stress Drilon” in hilarious milk tea commercial

The world of advertising just got a dose of humor as veteran broadcast journalist Ces Drilon takes center stage in a new milk tea commercial that’s tickling funny bones across the internet.

Taiwan-based fresh tea beverage company CoCo has unveiled this laugh-out-loud advertisement, featuring Ces as “Stress Drilon,” a character who hilariously embodies the woes of a typical stressed-out employee.

“Stress Drilon” is not just a catchy moniker; it’s a playful twist on Ces Drilon’s name, often used in jest to describe moments of genuine stress.

The commercial opens with Ces sipping her morning coffee, only to discover she’s mistakenly added salt instead of sugar, leading to an unexpected spit-take moment. The scene takes an even funnier turn as Ces aggressively attempts to pierce the lid of a giant CoCo milk tea cup with a straw, venting her frustration.

As if her morning couldn’t get any worse, Ces encounters a series of unfortunate events. She stumbles upon a cluster of nails outside her house and, to her bewilderment, finds one of her car tires flattened, mysteriously punctured by a hammer. Exasperated, Ces resumes her straw-striking battle with the CoCo milk tea cup.

With her car out of commission, Ces decides to take public transportation, only to be greeted by a passing truck that splashes murky water, leaving her cold, wet, and dirty. It seems like she’s hit rock bottom, but her day takes a final comedic twist when she arrives at the office, only to be questioned by a security guard.

“Anong bakit ako nandito? Papasok ako ng trabaho!” Ces argues, caught off guard.

The guard calmly responds, “Linggo po ngayon, ma’am” (It’s Sunday, ma’am).

After one last strike at the CoCo milk tea statue, Ces realizes it’s time to “cool off at CoCo” and finally relishes the soothing taste of her milk tea.

Social media has been buzzing with delight over Ces Drilon’s performance, praising her wit and impeccable execution.

One user remarked, “I love it. Cess issa mood.” Another chimed in, “This is genius. I super love it!”

CoCo’s clever commercial has also extended beyond screens, as they’ve placed the iconic giant cup featured in the ad at SM Megamall Fashion Hall, inviting customers to share in the fun by striking a straw through it and letting off some steam.

As of writing, the video has already amassed more than 4.3 million views with over 91,000 reactions.