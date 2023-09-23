Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Vog around Taal already cleared but Phivolcs remains on alert

Courtesy: Philstar/AFP

Phivolcs reported that the thick volcanic smog or vog around Taal Volcano has cleared on Saturday but state volcanologists warn that the threat still persists.

Phivolcs Director Dr. Teresito Bacolcol noted the observation in an interview with GMA News.

“‘Yung nangyari nu’ng September 21 hanggang kahapon na halos zero visibility na ang Taal Volcano, ngayon, nagki-clear na po, nakikita na ang Taal Volcano.’Yung vog na nag-envelope sa caldera ay nawala na po this morning,” Bacolcol said.

As of Saturday, sulfur dioxide emissions from Taal Volcano decreased to 2,730 tons per day, down from 4,569 tons per day on Thursday, September 21.

The rise in sulfur dioxide emission however does not suggest imminent eruption.

“Hindi ito nangangahulugan na magkakaroon ng eruption. ‘Yung inilalabas na sulfur dioxide ng Taal Volcano, hindi ‘yan considered na mataas for Taal Volcano. Hindi lang makaangat dahil sa thermal inversion. The lower part, malamig, nahaharangan ang pag-angkat sa mainit na layer sa atmosphere,” he said.

“In a way, makakatulong ang mga pag-ulan dahil madaling ma-dissolve ang sulfur dioxide sa tubig. Pwedeng ma-flush out ang vog kapag malakas ang pag-ulan,” the Phivolcs chief added.

