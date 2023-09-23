AI aids in saving lives, says experts during TFT Watchlist Healthcare Summit

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and healthcare experts underscored during a panel discussion on “Enhancing Healthcare through Artificial Intelligence: Empowering Solutions for the Future”, that the advancement of AI could help save lives.

The discussion which is part of The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Filipino Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East Summit brought together Rizwan Tufail, Chief Data Officer, PureHealth; Dr. Aaron Han, Owner, ASA Clinic Labs and Chief Medical Officer, Alliance Care Technologies; and Charlene Mae Sta Teresa, UAE Coding Ambassador, Coders HQ- Ministry of AI.

Moderated by Dr. Karen Remo, they delved into the vast world of AI and how it is harnessed to enhance patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs in the region.

Dr. Karen opened the discussion by highlighting that the Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Size was valued at $19.45 Billion in 2022. The Worldwide Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Size is expected to reach $280.77 Billion by 2032.

“AI can empower patients and potentially allow healthcare professionals to relate to their patients as healers. There are, however, many challenges such as the technological, systemic, regulatory, and attitudinal roadblocks to successful implementation,” she said.

Currently, countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia have laid down initial guidelines for the use of AI in healthcare, with a specific focus on medical devices.

“But there’s a growing need to expand and regulate an active AI innovation and development ecosystem for healthcare. Where are we heading?,” asked Dr. Remo.

Dr. Han began by sharing that AI has helped the industry, especially in terms of analyzing data quickly, and has helped save lives. He mentioned that AI has helped support cases of Alzheimer’s disease and cancer.

“One of the biggest advantages of AI is its ability to crunch a large number of genetic data,” said Dr. Han.

He shared that there are several applications that they currently use to help improve the healthcare system.

“We are deploying wide-scale retinal scaling and (AI-driven applications) for looking out for diabetes and other conditions. With radiology equipment, looking at exactly we began looking at the scans and providing the doctor with an indication,” shared Han.

Rizwan Tufail shared that more than new healthcare applications, AI is strategically used for smoother management and operational efficiency.

“We believe as an organization that the easier application that we need to begin with is more in the operations and management space. Two reasons why: We want to make sure that we have a great level of confidence in the data and the second is, that AI is like magic, but you need to have confidence in the magician. The physicians need to have trust that the algorithm that is given to them is useful,” shared Rizwan.

Meanwhile, Sta. Teresa addressed that more than having the fear of AI replacing healthcare professionals, we should then use AI as a boost.

“We can use this technology to empower us to learn more. Because in the ministry, we see AI as an emerging asset. Instead of fear, we use this tech to create something bigger,” said Sta Teresa.

She also revealed that their Ministry is currently working on researchers where 50-60% are healthcare-related.

Concluding the Summit panel on AI, Dr. Remo asked the audience by a show of hands on their interest on AI. Surprisingly, approximately 95% of the attendees raise hands affirming that they are willing to take a crash course on AI should it be offered for free.

The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Filipino Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East Summit 2023, organized by the New Perspective Media Group, featured notable individuals from the healthcare industry and UAE government officials held at the Bristol Hotel, Dubai, UAE.