DEWA inspects Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls project

Tricia Gajitos7 hours ago

Courtesy of: Dubai Media Office

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, CEO of DEWA, assessed the progress of the AED 46 million Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls project.

This initiative aligns with DEWA’s commitment to elevate Hatta into a unique tourist spot. The project aims to transform Hatta into a thriving tourism and investment center, while preserving its natural charm and heritage.

The project includes a natural water stream, four oases featuring amenities like coffee shops and playgrounds, and shops selling local products. These shops are granted by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to provide job opportunities and support the area’s development.

Advanced technologies are employed in harmony with environmental standards, ensuring minimal impact on Hatta Mountain Reserve.

The project’s architectural inspiration stems from Hatta’s reputation for high-quality honey, adopting a beehive design. Bridges connect the oases, creating a vibrant and picturesque setting.

The upper dam of Hatta plant will harness the slope to create a natural waterfall, with water recycling to maintain sustainability.

Moreover, recreational spaces and restaurants will enhance the area’s appeal. This project promises to showcase the natural beauty of UAE’s mountainous regions to visitors.

“In implementing the Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls project, we are keen to use the latest, most advanced and safe technologies to suit the geological conditions of the Hatta region, taking into account the highest international environmental standards to preserve the Hatta Mountain Reserve and harmonise the project with its surroundings,” Al Tayer said.

“The project will offer a unique experience for tourists and showcase the beauty of the mountainous areas of the UAE. At every step of the project, DEWA is keen to use sustainable materials that blend with the natural surroundings. The water canal ends at a lake that forms a diverse biological ecosystem and promotes a balanced natural aquatic life,” he added.

