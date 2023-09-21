Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Senators dismayed over alleged theft involving security officer at NAIA

Courtesy of: Grace Poe

Senators have expressed their disappointment over the alleged theft incident involving a female security officer from the Office Transportation Security (OTS) at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

Senate Committee on Public Services chairman Senator Grace Poe said that the incident is both infuriating and embarrassing.

“Parang hindi nauubusan ng gimik ang mga kawatan sa airport,” said Poe in a statement to reporters.

“Umaasa tayo na matutunton agad ng awtoridad ang mga sangkot dito sa kanilang imbestigasyon. Those who violate the law must be punished at once,” she added.

Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva said that it’s difficult to love the Philippines following this new incident.

“How to “Love the Philippines” kung ganito po tayo,” he said.

Villanueva lamented that this is the first incident involving airport personnel victimizing travellers.

“Paano natin kukumbinsihin ang mga turista na mahalin ang Pilipinas kung sa paglapag pa lang nila sa ating airport ay nanganganib na ang kanilang seguridad,” he asked.

Villanueva urges the government to ensure that tourists will get more happy than horror stories.

“Nananawagan po tayo sa Department of Transportation (DOTr) ng agarang imbestigasyon, at kung mapatunayang nagkasala, agad sibakin sa pwesto at sampahan ng karampatang kaso ang OTS personnel,” he said.

