Amateur boxer falls into coma after first fight

Courtesy: Yuki Desu/Facebook

An amateur boxer in the province of Davao Del Sur slipped into a coma after he was hospitalized a few hours after his first-ever fight according to a GMA News report.

The 18-year-old boxer identified as Anselmo Tagalog Jr. was comatose and had not gained consciousness. He was rushed to the hospital where doctors discovered a blood clot in his brain.

The local government said they are now investigating the incident.

Tagalog’s mother on the other hand is asking for financial help for her son’s treatment.

Last May, a fellow boxer passed away after collapsing into a coma.

Kenneth Egano, who participated in the Blow-by-Blow card promoted by Manny Pacquiao at the Imus Sports Gymnasium in Imus, Cavite, came off a boxing match before slipping into a comatose state.

