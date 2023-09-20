Senate eyes additional funds to support OFW children’s well-being

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has warmly welcomed recommendations from Senate Migrant Workers Committee Chair Raffy Tulfo and Finance sub-Committee Chair JV Ejercito that call for additional funds to enhance the department’s support and initiatives focused on the children of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).

In a statement released on Monday, the DMW said the proposed supplemental allocation has been designed with a multi-faceted approach to address the well-being of OFW children who are often left behind by one or both of their parents working overseas.

Among the key objectives is the crucial task of monitoring the welfare of these children and ensuring they are safe and well-cared for in their parents’ absence.

Tulfo and Ejercito stressed that the additional funds would enable the department to provide comprehensive support, extending beyond just financial assistance.

The proposed funds can be allocated for various purposes, including the establishment of programs and initiatives dedicated to the protection of OFW children against abuse and mistreatment from caregivers.

In response to these recommendations, Administrator Arnell Ignacio of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) noted that the proposed funds could complement and strengthen the agency’s existing efforts.

Ignacio bared that the OFW Children’s Circle, a program tailored specifically to meet the needs of OFW children, could benefit greatly from the additional support.

The exact amount is yet to be determined by the Senate.