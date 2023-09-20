Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Cop28 President pledges focus on health in climate talks during Cop28

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos3 hours ago

Courtesy of: Emirates News Agency

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Cop28 President-designate, has pledged to place health at the forefront of Cop28 climate discussions.

Speaking amid the UN General Assembly and New York Climate Week on Monday, Al Jaber stressed the crucial link between health and climate change, a focus that was lacking in previous Cop processes. He noted the need for a shift in this approach.

Al Jaber highlighted the health risks posed by climate change, including changing disease patterns and the resurgence of once-contained diseases. He pointed out that air pollution alone results in over seven million deaths annually, and diseases like malaria are spreading due to rising temperatures and altered weather patterns, disproportionately affecting vulnerable communities.

The groundbreaking Cop28 Health Day on December 3 will address the fragility of global public health systems exposed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Al Jaber emphasized the urgent need for transformative changes to adapt these systems to climate change.

Cop28 is committed to shedding light on these critical issues and uniting partners for positive change. The conference aims to reverse these alarming trends by rallying the world around an inclusive action agenda focused on a just transition, fair climate finance, and improved quality of life.

Al Jaber also called for increased concessional funds to support the Global South in mitigating risks and attracting private investment. He urged governments to double adaptation finance by 2025 and generously contribute to replenish the Green Climate Fund.

Cop28 is scheduled to be held at Dubai’s Expo City starting from November 30.

