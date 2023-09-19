Senate panel passes divorce bill 

A Senate panel has passed a bill seeking to allow divorce in the Philippines.

The Senate Committee on Women, children, family relations, and gender equality said that while the State continues to recognize the sanctity of the family, they are also duty-bound to protect the dignity of every person and protect the best interests of their children.

“Towards the end, the State shall adopt a divorce policy in keeping with the fundamental freedoms guaranteed under the Constitution…,” the panel said in its resolution.

The panel said that couples need to file a joint petition before being able to apply for divorce.

The petition will include a plan for parenthood that provides support, custody, and living arrangements for their children.

“If the court determines that the joint plan for parenthood is adequate to protect the rights and interests of the common children, the court shall approve the joint plan for parenthood together with the grant of a divorce decree if warranted,” the panel said.

Here are the grounds for the divorce bill: