Disney’s magic castle to make its Middle East debut in Riyadh

File photo of Disney castle (Courtesy: Disney)

Disney’s iconic castle is set to make its Middle East debut in the vibrant city of Riyadh, as part of the Riyadh Season 2023 celebrations.

The enchanting monument will be a centerpiece of the festivities, marking the 100th anniversary of the world-renowned entertainment company.

The announcement of Disney’s presence in Riyadh has sent waves of excitement through the Kingdom, as it promises to bring cherished childhood memories to life with enchanting shows and the opportunity to meet beloved Disney princesses in the heart of Saudi Arabia.

In a video shared on various social media platforms, a sneak peek of what’s in store for Riyadh’s residents and visitors was revealed.

The video teaser proclaimed, “For the first time in the Middle East, Riyadh City will host Disney castle for its centennial celebration (and) will include amazing shows all inspired by the most famous animated Disney movies.”

The new Disney castle will find its home in Boulevard Riyadh City, serving as a focal point of Riyadh Season 2023, which is set to kick off on October 28, 2023.

This season promises a plethora of events and attractions to captivate audiences, ranging from the highly anticipated boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou to an immersive Barbie World experience.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership.

