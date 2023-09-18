Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

‘Best before’ vs. ‘expiry’ date: Authority explains difference between food labels

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera2 hours ago

Have you ever come across a certain food product and hesitated to eat it because it’s way past its expiry date or best-before date?

To ensure the safety of your food and avoid wasting it, the Dubai Municipality has shed light on the difference between the ‘Expiration Date,’ ‘Best Consumed Before,’ and ‘Production Date’ labels commonly found on food products.

According to a post on social media, the authority explained that the ‘best before’ tag is the last day for displaying the product in the market. However, it remains safe for consumption after the mentioned period.

Proper storage of foods, such as canned goods and frozen products, is required at suitable temperatures before and after opening.

Meanwhile, the ‘expiry date’ is explained as the maximum time to consume the product. Most expiry date labels can be found on refrigerated items, baby food, eggs, and milk products.

On the other hand, the label ‘production date’ on food items is the date when the product was manufactured. It indicates that the product is suitable for consumption and sale as long as it’s properly stored and shows no signs of spoilage.

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera2 hours ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a news correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines. Lianne takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by featuring impactful stories that matter to both the Filipino and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 09 18T142237.804

Nine-year-old boy dies after swallowing pen cap

54 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 09 18T113956.894

UAE announces public sector holiday for Prophet’s birthday

4 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 09 18T110739.022

Dubai’s RTA announces 90% completion of cycling tracks at Al Khawaneej, Mushrif

4 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 09 18T103515.597

Dubai Police helps woman reunite with father in jail for birthday surprise

5 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button