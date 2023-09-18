‘Best before’ vs. ‘expiry’ date: Authority explains difference between food labels

Have you ever come across a certain food product and hesitated to eat it because it’s way past its expiry date or best-before date?

To ensure the safety of your food and avoid wasting it, the Dubai Municipality has shed light on the difference between the ‘Expiration Date,’ ‘Best Consumed Before,’ and ‘Production Date’ labels commonly found on food products.

— بلدية دبي | Dubai Municipality (@DMunicipality) September 11, 2023

According to a post on social media, the authority explained that the ‘best before’ tag is the last day for displaying the product in the market. However, it remains safe for consumption after the mentioned period.

Proper storage of foods, such as canned goods and frozen products, is required at suitable temperatures before and after opening.

Meanwhile, the ‘expiry date’ is explained as the maximum time to consume the product. Most expiry date labels can be found on refrigerated items, baby food, eggs, and milk products.

On the other hand, the label ‘production date’ on food items is the date when the product was manufactured. It indicates that the product is suitable for consumption and sale as long as it’s properly stored and shows no signs of spoilage.