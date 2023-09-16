Celebrate life’s moments with Celebrations by Max’s!

Max’s Restaurant is a special place where friends and families come together to celebrate moments over delicious Filipino food. Its comfortable ambiance, home-like feel, service from the heart, and authentic Filipino cuisine make Max’s a home away from home for thousands of OFWs in the Middle East.

Celebrating its 12th successful year, Max’s Karama was the first branch to open on September 1, 2011, in Dubai, followed by Max’s Abu Dhabi in 2012 and two branches in Doha that have been operating for over 5 years. From classic homestyle Kare Kare, Beef Sisig, Sinigang Na Hipon, and Pancit Canton to the iconic Max’s Fried Chicken, authenticity is its hallmark.

The nostalgic touch of ‘The House That Fried Chicken Built’ has been passed down from generation to generation. It has become synonymous, or as some would say, a tradition to dine at Max’s for both big and small celebrations, whether it’s weddings, anniversaries, baptisms, birthdays, or debuts. Recently, the most requested event has been gender reveals, says Cynthia Reburiano, Max’s Brand Manager.

Max’s Middle East has hosted over a hundred celebrations within the branch’s party halls that can accommodate up to 150 guests. Max’s party packages are reasonably priced and customized, making all events worth every penny spent. These packages include a decorated venue, customized themes, a party host, fun games, invitation e-cards, and other amenities. From Peppa Pig and Mickey Mouse-themed kiddie parties to Despicable Me-themed celebrations, Pink & Blue-themed gender reveals, and beautiful white weddings, Max’s does it all. It also gives the celebrant the freedom to select their choice of Max’s food to be served at the event.

As a legacy restaurant that unites families, strengthens friendships, and creates milestones, Max’s takes pride in being considered the top choice to celebrate life’s moments. Book your party and celebrate with Max’s!

Message Max’s Restaurant on their official WhatsApp number for more details: +971547939468 or visit their website: https://maxsrestaurantme.com. You can also find them on Instagram & Facebook @maxsrestaurantme

Watch Max’s video here: