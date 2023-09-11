Filipinos can now avail Visa Screening Services at Mushrif Mall and Al Wahda Mall

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Purehealth Asset), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, has opened Disease Prevention and Screening Centers at Mushrif Mall and Al Wahda Mall to provide easy access to medical screening for the issuance and renewal of residency visa.

Filipinos in Abu Dhabi can conveniently complete their Visa Screening in both locations. This service is essential to obtain or renew a residency permit and is required for all Abu Dhabi residents above the age of 18.

The centers are open 7 days a week from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM and accept both appointment-based and walk-in clients, offering Premium, Fast-Track and Regular visa screening services.

The standard visa screening services are available at all Disease Prevention & Screening Centers for AED 250, with results provided within 48 hours or earlier. You will receive an SMS once your results are ready.

Required documents include your original passport or Emirates ID and passport copy, valid residence visa or entry permit for work, residency or studying in addition to a copy, and a valid health card or valid health insurance card for all applicants who present a valid work or residency visa issued from other emirates.

Dr. Khadija Al Marashda, Director – Disease Prevention and Screening Centers, stated that the visa screening centers at Mushrif Mall and Al Wahda Mall are the first in a series of centers that SEHA plans to open in locations frequently visited by residents to provide them with easy access to visa screening services.

She emphasized the convenience of the service, stating that clients can now get their visa screening while shopping or having fun with their families at the mall.

Once registered at the center, clients will receive an SMS with their queue number and can return to the center when their turn is up. The process is convenient and remarkably fast where all you need is to undergo a quick check-up, collect a blood sample and perform a chest x-ray, then your result will be provided within 48 hours or earlier.

Don’t let visa screening become a hassle. Take advantage of the convenient and easy visa screening services available at Mushrif Mall and Al Wahda Mall.

To find out more about the visa screening centers, please visit dpsc.seha.ae. You can also book an appointment using SEHA Visa Screening Mobile app available on Apple App Store and Google Play Store.