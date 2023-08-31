Explore Pinoy breakfast classics with unMEAT, now available in UAE!

unMEAT, a plant-based protein designed to look, cook, feel, and taste like meat without the meat, has stocked the shelves of supermarkets across the UAE with its exciting new product line — a collection of breakfast classics well-loved by Filipinos!

unMEAT brings you the cherished flavors of favorite Pinoy breakfast dishes, meticulously recreated with plant-based goodness. You can delight in the familiar tastes of skinless longganisa, tocino, tapa, corned beef, and chicken patties — all thoughtfully crafted to capture the essence of these beloved classics.

Each bite is a testament to unMEAT’s commitment to offering delectable alternatives that honor the authenticity of Filipino cuisine. Enjoy the tender, juicy flavors of meat without the need to consume actual meat.

Introduced by Shankar Trading, one of the major importers of Filipino products in the region, unMEAT brings you the first-ever Filipino breakfast line without any meat.

With this new line of products, you can embrace a healthier lifestyle without compromising on taste. Made from high-quality plant-based ingredients, unMEAT’s breakfast range provides you with guilt-free options that are kind to your body and the environment. These breakfast alternatives are rich in protein, low in saturated fats, and completely free from cholesterol.

In an interview with The Filipino Times, Raju Gidwani, Executive Director of Shankar Trading, shared how Filipinos nowadays look for healthier alternatives when it comes to their breakfast meals.

“Filipinos absolutely love products like these. The thing is, everybody is health conscious nowadays and they really want to start their day with healthy food. Everybody is looking for delectable but healthier options,” Gidwani told TFT.

“Filipinos are very loyal to their own brands. That’s why we keep on innovating new products to serve the large Filipino community in the UAE, helping them feel closer to home,” he explained.

Preparing a scrumptious breakfast has never been this easy. unMEAT’s products are designed for your convenience, allowing you to enjoy these timeless classics from the comfort of your own kitchen. Whether it’s a leisurely weekend brunch or a quick weekday breakfast, unMEAT’s offerings ensure that you have an authentic and satisfying meal every time.

By choosing unMEAT, you’re not just enjoying delicious food — you’re making a positive impact on your health, the planet, and animal welfare. Embrace a culinary journey that respects your values and satisfies your cravings, all while contributing to a sustainable and compassionate world.

So what are you waiting for? Elevate your ordinary breakfast into an exciting, healthier, and delightful feast — the unMEAT way! Visit your nearest West Zone Supermarket today and immerse yourself in the world of unMEAT’s flavors.