Disney On Ice Presents 100 Years of Wonder: The Ultimate Magical Experience Comes to Abu Dhabi

Calling all Disney enthusiasts! Get ready for an enchanting winter wonderland in Abu Dhabi as Disney On Ice presents 100 Years of Wonder comes to life at the iconic Etihad Arena on Yas Island. Join Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy, and their beloved Disney companions as they bring a century of magical stories to the ice in a spectacular new show.

100 Years of Wonder is an extraordinary celebration of Disney’s most cherished tales, featuring a captivating journey through a century of timeless magic. As a special treat, the show introduces Mirabel and the stars of Encanto in their first-ever live ice performance, showcasing the inspiring lesson that every individual possesses a unique and special gift. Be prepared to be dazzled as your favorite Disney characters glide across the ice, bringing these heartwarming stories to life with breathtaking skating routines, dazzling aerial acrobatics, and mesmerizing stunts.

Featuring modern Disney favorites alongside classic characters, the show boasts interactive performances from the stars of Toy Story, underwater magic from Finding Nemo, emotional displays from the stars of Inside Out, and inspirational numbers from Princess Power, and much more. Mickey, Minnie, and the gang will be joined by an incredible cast, ensuring that all generations can relive the magic of Disney on ice.

Event Details and Pricing:

Dates and Showtimes:

Wednesday, 11th October 2023 (Opening Night): Witness the grand premiere at 7:30 PM.

Thursday, 12th October 2023: Be enchanted at 7:30 PM.

Friday, 13th October 2023: Choose between the matinee at 3:30 PM or the evening performance at 7:30 PM.

Saturday, 14th October 2023:

Morning: Wake up to magic at 11:30 AM.

Matinee: Catch the afternoon spectacle at 3:30 PM.

Evening: Conclude your day with wonder at 7:30 PM.

Sunday, 15th October 2023:

Morning: Start your day with enchantment at 11:30 AM.

Matinee: Revel in the magic during the afternoon performance at 3:30 PM.

Evening: End the week on a high note at 7:30 PM.

Location: Etihad Arena – Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Tickets: www.etihadarena.ae

Ticket Categories and Prices:

Royal: AED 1000

VIP: AED 550

Platinum: AED 360

Gold: AED 260

Silver: AED 160

Bronze: AED 80

For more info about Disney On Ice, follow Disney On Ice social media channels: Facebook, Twitter & Instagram. Subscribe to the Disney On Ice YouTube Channel at www.youtube.com/DisneyOnIce