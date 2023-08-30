Tough Mudder UAE Season is here! The World’s Best Obstacle & Mud Run is coming to Fujairah & Dubai!

Tough Mudder, the world-renowned obstacle course, is kicking off its adrenaline-pumping season with two spectacular events: Tough Mudder Fujairah at Fujairah Adventure Park on October 14 and Tough Mudder Dubai at Jebel Ali Racecourse on November 11-12.

Following a record-breaking event in Ras Al Khaimah last March, the return to the UAE with their grandest season yet will see thousands of participants unleash their inner adventure on world-class obstacles.

On October 14th, Tough Mudder Fujairah at Fujairah Adventure Park will provide participants a high-octane adventure against the stunning backdrop of Fujairah’s natural beauty. A perfect blend of adventure, nature, teamwork, and camaraderie, this promises to be a special event.

Spanning across a November 11-12, Tough Mudder Dubai will turn Jebel Ali Racecourse into an adventure haven. From crawling through muddy sand pits and plunging into ice bath, Tough Mudder Dubai guarantees a weekend of festivities and OCR excitement.

Catering to all, Tough Mudder is the ideal family activity. The 2023 season features a 10k course for ages 14 and above with over 20 obstacles, a 5k course open to those over 13 with 13 obstacles, and a 1.5k Mini Mudder obstacle mud run for children aged 6-12 on a redesigned course.

Classic obstacles like Electroshock Therapy and Artic Enema will return to challenge participants physically and mentally. After the race, participants can celebrate at the iconic Mudder Village with fellow participants, enjoying food, beverages, live DJs, and various activities.

Tough Mudder UAE events are perfect for various fitness levels. You can participate as an individual or a team, with Tough Mudder offering exclusive Group Discounts for both events to emphasise being #TougherTogether. So quick, grab your squad!

Get ready for the ultimate adventure at Tough Mudder Fujairah on October 14 at Fujairah Adventure Park and Tough Mudder Dubai on November 11-12.

For registration and more information, visit www.toughmudderarabia.com and follow us on @toughmudderarabia.