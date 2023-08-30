Don’t miss the chance to go on a trip down memory lane with 90s Chart-Toppers boyband A1 in Dubai

Brace yourselves, Dubai! The 90s fever is about to hit with a bang as A1, the British-Norwegian sensation, returns to the stage at The Agenda, Media City, Dubai, on September 22nd, 2023. This long-awaited performance is part of MAC Global’s Throwback Boyband Tour and promises an evening filled with the magic of nostalgia, chart-topping hits, and heartwarming connections.

In an exclusive interview with The Filipino Times, A1’s members shared their excitement about reconnecting with their Filipino fans and stepping onto the Dubai stage after two decades.

Mark Read, one of the band’s charismatic members, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “We look forward to see as many of you coming along see us in our show. It’s gonna be all the hits, all of our songs that you know and we know how wonderful the Filipino audiences are at singing. So, we look forward to hearing every body sing to our songs.”

Ben Adams, known for his powerhouse vocals, highlighted the significance of connecting with their Filipino fans, especially in Dubai. “The Filipino community in Dubai has always shown us immense love, and it’s an absolute privilege to perform for them,” Ben remarked. The band is thrilled to bring their timeless hits to the stage and witness the audience’s fervor for their music.

When asked about their upcoming setlist, Mark Read shared, “We’re bringing back all the hits that you know and love. And we’re looking forward to hearing the Filipino audience sing along with us.” A1’s harmonious melodies and memorable songs are sure to create an atmosphere of pure nostalgia and joy.

The Dubai concert will also feature the world premiere of A1’s latest single, “Call Me When You Land.” Ben Adams, who played a pivotal role in creating the song, revealed its inspiration. “The pandemic taught us the value of human connection. ‘Call Me When You Land’ is a reminder to cherish the moments we have with our loved ones,” Ben explained.

Christian Ingebrigsten, another integral member of the band, shared his excitement about performing the new single live. “Dubai will be the first to experience ‘Call Me When You Land’ live, even before its official release. It’s a gift to our fans who have supported us throughout our journey,” Christian emphasized.

As the stage is set for A1’s monumental return, Dubai is gearing up to witness a night that will transcend time. This concert is not just about music; it’s about reliving the past, celebrating the present, and creating unforgettable memories.

Tickets for this not-to-be-missed event are available now at PlatinumList and TicketFolks.

Secure your spot for an evening that promises to be a rollercoaster of emotions, melodies, and heartwarming moments. A1 is back, and Dubai, get ready to dance, sing, and experience the magic of the 90s like never before!