Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Don’t miss the chance to go on a trip down memory lane with 90s Chart-Toppers boyband A1 in Dubai

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 2 hours ago

Brace yourselves, Dubai! The 90s fever is about to hit with a bang as A1, the British-Norwegian sensation, returns to the stage at The Agenda, Media City, Dubai, on September 22nd, 2023. This long-awaited performance is part of MAC Global’s Throwback Boyband Tour and promises an evening filled with the magic of nostalgia, chart-topping hits, and heartwarming connections.

In an exclusive interview with The Filipino Times, A1’s members shared their excitement about reconnecting with their Filipino fans and stepping onto the Dubai stage after two decades.

READ: A1 returns to Dubai after 20 years: Get ready for a nostalgic night of hits!

Mark Read, one of the band’s charismatic members, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “We look forward to see as many of you coming along see us in our show. It’s gonna be all the hits, all of our songs that you know and we know how wonderful the Filipino audiences are at singing. So, we look forward to hearing every body sing to our songs.”

Ben Adams, known for his powerhouse vocals, highlighted the significance of connecting with their Filipino fans, especially in Dubai. “The Filipino community in Dubai has always shown us immense love, and it’s an absolute privilege to perform for them,” Ben remarked. The band is thrilled to bring their timeless hits to the stage and witness the audience’s fervor for their music.

When asked about their upcoming setlist, Mark Read shared, “We’re bringing back all the hits that you know and love. And we’re looking forward to hearing the Filipino audience sing along with us.” A1’s harmonious melodies and memorable songs are sure to create an atmosphere of pure nostalgia and joy.

The Dubai concert will also feature the world premiere of A1’s latest single, “Call Me When You Land.” Ben Adams, who played a pivotal role in creating the song, revealed its inspiration. “The pandemic taught us the value of human connection. ‘Call Me When You Land’ is a reminder to cherish the moments we have with our loved ones,” Ben explained.

Christian Ingebrigsten, another integral member of the band, shared his excitement about performing the new single live. “Dubai will be the first to experience ‘Call Me When You Land’ live, even before its official release. It’s a gift to our fans who have supported us throughout our journey,” Christian emphasized.

a1

As the stage is set for A1’s monumental return, Dubai is gearing up to witness a night that will transcend time. This concert is not just about music; it’s about reliving the past, celebrating the present, and creating unforgettable memories.

Tickets for this not-to-be-missed event are available now at PlatinumList and TicketFolks.

Secure your spot for an evening that promises to be a rollercoaster of emotions, melodies, and heartwarming moments. A1 is back, and Dubai, get ready to dance, sing, and experience the magic of the 90s like never before!

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 2 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is an assistant editor at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS Dream Pathway Granted Visa Australia

Dream Pathway International paves the way for Filipina’s Australian dream in just 10 days

4 mins ago
Artboard 1 copy 3 100

Tough Mudder UAE Season is here! The World’s Best Obstacle & Mud Run is coming to Fujairah & Dubai!

2 hours ago
uae cloud seeding 4

UAE reveals new cloud-seeding campaign to enhance rainfall

3 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2023 08 30 at 11.38.46 AM 1

Triple Your Wins this Festive Season: Emirates Draw Offers Over 2 KG in Gold!

3 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button