Apple locks September 12 for the launch of iPhone 15

Apple has officially revealed that its highly anticipated iPhone event is set to take place on September 12. Invitations for the event have been dispatched to the media, with the gathering scheduled to be held at the company’s Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino. The enigmatic invite showcases a graphic reminiscent of the Thanos snap from the Marvel universe, accompanied by the curious term “Wonderlust” [sic].

Undoubtedly, the spotlight of the event will be on the iPhone 15, which is anticipated to be a significant focal point of the presentation.

Following the immense impact created by the iPhone X in the past, all indicators point to a substantial upgrade for the forthcoming iteration of the smartphone.

As the industry landscape has been experiencing a certain predictability, the infusion of excitement that the iPhone 15 promises could serve as a rejuvenating force. While it might not reach the level of the buzz generated by foldable devices, it undoubtedly holds the potential to captivate the market’s attention.

Not to be overshadowed, the event is also expected to feature the introduction of the Apple Watch Series 9. While specifics have been relatively scarce in terms of rumors, reports have hinted at the incorporation of the A15 Bionic chip, along with the introduction of a new pink variant.

Pink appears to be a recurring theme, as this color option is also said to be on the palette for the iPhone 15, accompanied by fresh blue and gray alternatives.

Simultaneously, the public versions of the latest iterations of iOS, macOS, and watchOS are anticipated to be unveiled during the event.

Additionally, Apple is set to leverage this platform for a second significant unveiling, providing a closer look at the Vision Pro. This offering is slated for an early launch next year and is expected to provide insights into Apple’s ambitious foray into “spatial computing.”