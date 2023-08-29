Jose Mari Chan on Christmas memes: ‘Thank you for making me one of the symbols of PH Christmas’

In the Philippines, the Christmas season starts as early as September. Weeks before the “ber” months officially begin, memes about Jose Mari Chan have already been circulating on various social media platforms. In response, the singer has expressed gratitude for being regarded as one of the “symbols of Philippine Christmas.”

During an interview on the morning TV show “Unang Hirit,” Chan recalled how these memes about him started emerging on social media several years ago.

“Nakikita ko ‘yun and I really wonder who’s behind those memes, who created those memes. That started about what? 10 years ago?” Chan told Unang Hirit.

Although unaware of where the memes came from, the singer extended his gratitude to his fans who consistently associate him with the holiday season.

“Thank you very much for making me one of the symbols of Philippine Christmas,” Chan said.

He also playfully added that he’d love to encounter a meme depicting him waking up early in the morning, spotting a parol in the window, and exclaiming, “Wow! It’s Christmas!”

Among Chan’s well-known tracks are “Christmas in Our Hearts” and “A Perfect Christmas.” In 2019, the artist also released several new Christmas songs as part of his album “Going Home to Christmas,” originally launched in 2012.