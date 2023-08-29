Comelec reports generally ‘peaceful’ start of barangay, SK COC filing

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has described the initial day of the weeklong Certificate of Candidacy (COC) filing for the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) as “peaceful,” despite a notable surge in candidates.

In a Manila Bulletin report, Comelec Chairman George Garcia expressed satisfaction with the smooth and orderly start of the candidacy filing process, citing reports from various local Comelec offices.

Garcia noted that aspirants in some areas began submitting their COCs as early as 4 a.m., indicating both a strong trust in the process and a vibrant democratic participation.

Garcia also acknowledged the unexpected high number of aspirants filing on the first day. He confirmed that the necessary forms and documents were in place, and the setup was well-organized, ensuring a seamless initial filing period.

“Napaka-peaceful at naging napaka-ayos nitong unang ilang oras ng filing ng candidacy,” Garcia said.

“Natutuwa tayo kasi ibig sabihin na pinagkakatiwalaan nila yung proseso at sistema at the same time, buhay na buhay din ang demokrasya sa ating bansa kasi maraming nag-ambisyon na maging barangay or SK officials,” he added.

However, Garcia also pointed out some issues encountered during the filing process. Some candidates were found to be using fraudulent credentials and documents, leading to the rejection of their COCs.

In one case in Manila, an aspirant submitted a fake birth certificate to avoid being categorized as “overaged.” Garcia stressed the importance of authentic documentation and warned against such practices.

Moreover, Garcia urged remaining aspirants to carefully complete their COC forms, particularly the SK candidates, making sure they meet the age criteria and are registered voters. He clarified that COCs can be notarized at local Comelec offices without the need for a public notary, with the requirement for a P30 documentary stamp.

While there have been no reports of “premature campaigning” so far, Garcia bared that some aspirants arrived with supporters during the filing process.

The COC filing period will continue until September 2, with the BSKE scheduled for October 30.