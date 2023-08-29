Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Comelec reports generally ‘peaceful’ start of barangay, SK COC filing

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos5 hours ago

Courtesy of: COMELEC

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has described the initial day of the weeklong Certificate of Candidacy (COC) filing for the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) as “peaceful,” despite a notable surge in candidates.

In a Manila Bulletin report, Comelec Chairman George Garcia expressed satisfaction with the smooth and orderly start of the candidacy filing process, citing reports from various local Comelec offices.

Garcia noted that aspirants in some areas began submitting their COCs as early as 4 a.m., indicating both a strong trust in the process and a vibrant democratic participation.

Garcia also acknowledged the unexpected high number of aspirants filing on the first day. He confirmed that the necessary forms and documents were in place, and the setup was well-organized, ensuring a seamless initial filing period.

“Napaka-peaceful at naging napaka-ayos nitong unang ilang oras ng filing ng candidacy,” Garcia said.

“Natutuwa tayo kasi ibig sabihin na pinagkakatiwalaan nila yung proseso at sistema at the same time, buhay na buhay din ang demokrasya sa ating bansa kasi maraming nag-ambisyon na maging barangay or SK officials,” he added.

However, Garcia also pointed out some issues encountered during the filing process. Some candidates were found to be using fraudulent credentials and documents, leading to the rejection of their COCs.

In one case in Manila, an aspirant submitted a fake birth certificate to avoid being categorized as “overaged.” Garcia stressed the importance of authentic documentation and warned against such practices.

Moreover, Garcia urged remaining aspirants to carefully complete their COC forms, particularly the SK candidates, making sure they meet the age criteria and are registered voters. He clarified that COCs can be notarized at local Comelec offices without the need for a public notary, with the requirement for a P30 documentary stamp.

While there have been no reports of “premature campaigning” so far, Garcia bared that some aspirants arrived with supporters during the filing process.

The COC filing period will continue until September 2, with the BSKE scheduled for October 30.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos5 hours ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld. She is passionate in bringing in the latest updates and inspiring stories to the Filipino and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 08 29T144705.029

‘May girlfriend na ako’: Ryan Bang gives update on love life

13 mins ago
20190830 jose mari chan ar 00489

Jose Mari Chan on Christmas memes: ‘Thank you for making me one of the symbols of PH Christmas’

2 hours ago
TFT NEWS COP28

Lone Filipino delegate to echo voices of the marginalized at COP28

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 08 29T120957.184

16-month-old child dies in hot car parked outside school in US

3 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button