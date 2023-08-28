Pinoy casualties in Maui wildfires climb to 8

The number of Filipino casualties in Maui wildfires in Hawaii rose to eight, according to the relatives of the victims in a GMA News report.

68 year-old Rogelio Mabalot was the latest casualty identified as shared by his daughter on social media.

Richelle Mabalot confirmed the news that her father was one of those who perished from the wildfire after the Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed to them that their DNA matched with the victim’s remains.

Salvador Coloma, 77; Carlo Tobias, 54; Rodolfo Rocutan, 76; Conchita Sagudang; Danilo Sagudang, 55; at Alfredo Galinato, 79 were also among the Filipino-Americans who died from the fire.

Another elderly Filipino was believed to have died from the tragedy but no official confirmation yet.