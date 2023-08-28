OFW Guide: Factors leading to rejection of UAE visa application

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) attracts millions of individuals from across the globe annually, including overseas Filipinos. The volume of visa applications processed by UAE authorities is nothing short of staggering, reflecting the nation’s popularity as a destination for various purposes.

Initiating the process of obtaining a visit or work visa is relatively uncomplicated. As part of the procedure, you are required to complete an application form and submit essential documents, including scanned copies of your passport, an invitation letter from a UAE host, and return tickets (a prerequisite for tourist visas), among others. For comprehensive details, it is recommended to consult your travel agency or your company’s Public Relations Officer (PRO).

However, despite the generally seamless process, there are instances where visa applications may be declined. Below are some reasons for such occurrences:

Unresolved Previous Residence Visa: If you previously held a residence visa but departed the UAE without officially canceling it, an approval necessitates your PRO to engage with the immigration department to rectify the prior residency visa status.

Handwritten Passports: UAE Immigration categorically rejects visa applications involving handwritten passports, underscoring the importance of typewritten documentation.

Criminal Record or Misconduct: Individuals with a history of criminal activity, fraud, or misconduct committed within the UAE are prone to facing visa rejections.

Unused Tourist Visa: Those who once applied for a tourist visa but failed to enter the country must have their travel agency’s or sponsor’s PRO liaise with immigration to clear the prior visa.

Lapsed Employment Visa Application: Applicants who initiated an employment visa application through a prospective employer yet didn’t follow through with entry need to engage the travel agency’s or sponsor’s PRO to resolve the pending employment visa.

Typographical Errors: Applications marred by typographical errors in fields like name, passport number, or profession code are subject to delays in approval or, in severe cases, outright rejection.

Photographic Quality Issues: Visa applications suffering from unclear or blurred passport copy photos during online submission to the UAE immigration system can lead to prolonged approval times or outright rejection.

It is essential to recognize that visa regulations are subject to changes. Staying informed about updates is advised, whether through your country’s UAE embassy or the pertinent UAE regulatory body.