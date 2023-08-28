Global Media Congress to explore new approaches in addressing global concerns through media — PH Ambassador Ver

In a report by the Emirates News Agency (WAM), H.E. Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, has expressed his support for addressing global issues through the media as the upcoming annual Global Media Congress (GMC) approaches.

Organized by ADNEC Group in partnership with Emirates News Agency (WAM), the prominent international conference-cum-exhibition in the media sector will take place from November 14-16, 2023, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre – ADNEC, Abu Dhabi.

As part of the preparations for the GMC, Ambassador Ver conveyed his endorsement of this significant event through an interview with state-run media WAM.

“The Philippines is in full support of this initiative. We believe in the value of nations working together to explore new approaches to address global issues and concerns, through the media,” Ambassador Ver told WAM.

The GMC is set to take place under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court. According to Ambassador Ver, the Philippines recognized the UAE as a valuable partner across various sectors, including the media industry. He underscored the participation of the Philippine News Agency (PNA) delegation in the inaugural Global Media Congress held the previous year.

“Philippine participation in the GMC allowed PNA to establish linkages with a host of counterparts in government and private media such as the League of Arab States’ ArabSat (Arab Satellite Communications Organisation) and Italy’s Agenzia Nazionale Stampa Associata (ANSA),” he explained.

“It was such a valuable opportunity to create linkages and forge partnerships. I think it can be replicated this year as well,” he continued.

The Philippine ambassador highlighted that there are many Filipino media professionals working in the UAE that forms the core of media cooperation between two countries.

“Given the strong friendly relations between the Philippines and the UAE, I think there is so much we can accomplish together. There is so much more potential in many areas, especially in media sector,” Ambassador Ver said.

“I’d like to wish the Global Media Congress all the best and great success. You can be assured of the Embassy and my government’s support to the GMC,” he concluded.

The inaugural edition of the GMC in November 2022, themed “Shaping the Future of the Media Industry,” attracted an impressive turnout of over 13,656 visitors.

This global event featured an expansive exhibition, more than 30 dynamic debates and workshops, and the participation of over 162 internationally renowned speakers. Attendees included more than 192 media establishments from 42 countries and over 1,200 media experts, specialists, and influencers representing six continents.