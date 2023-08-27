Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UN designates January 26 as International Day of Clean Energy

Tricia Gajitos

Courtesy of: IRENA

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has declared January 26 as the International Day of Clean Energy, commemorating the inception of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) in 2009.

In a statement released on Friday, IRENA’s Director-General, Francesco La Camera, commended the UN’s decision, acknowledging the UAE and Panama for facilitating the resolution.

“It is with much enthusiasm that I applaud the UN and its Member States, including the United Arab Emirates and Panama as co-facilitators of the resolution, on their decision to create an International Day of Clean Energy,” La Camera said.

“It is proof, that since the foundation of IRENA on the 26th of January 2009, the energy transition has taken centre-stage to fight climate change, enhance human welfare and drive an urgent and systemic shift for increased energy access, reduced inequalities, improved energy security, and prosperous and resilient economies and societies,” he added.

Moreover, La Camera noted that this initiative harmonizes with the 2030 sustainable development agenda, serving as a reminder of global commitments to universal clean energy access and the Paris Agreement objectives.

As COP28 approaches in Dubai, this UN proclamation underscores the imperative for global collaboration on energy challenges. Aligned with IRENA’s vision and COP28 agenda, the resolution underscores the necessity of amplifying renewable and clean energy shares by 2030 to facilitate an equitable and sustainable energy transition.

