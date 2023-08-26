Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DOJ files murder charges against Arnie Teves over Degamo killing

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has filed murder charges against former Negros Oriental Arnie Teves over the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.

The DOJ said it is now waiting for an arrest warrant to be issued against Teves from the court.

“Cases for murder, frustrated murder, and attempted murder have been filed against Arnolfo Teves Jr. two Fridays ago, before the RTC of Manila as far as the Degamo cases are concerned,” DOJ spokesperson Mico Clavano said.

The charges have been filed in the Negros Oriental province and the DOJ also wants the case to be transferred to Manila.

The camp of Teves said that they are no longer surprised with the government filing charges against the lawmaker since they already prejudged the case.

Degamo and five others were killed by armed while the official was distributing aid at his residence in Pamplona, Negros Oriental on March 4.

