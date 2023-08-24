Comelec eyes ‘money ban’ to counter vote-buying in upcoming barangay polls

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said it aims to counteract vote-buying during the upcoming barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (BSKE) elections in October through the implementation of a “money ban.”

According to Comelec Commissioner George Erwin Garcia, this year’s money ban will not restrict cash withdrawals exceeding P500,000 unlike the 2013 election’s cash withdrawal cap of P100,000. However, carrying P500,000, especially during the campaign period, will be prohibited to deter vote-buying.

“Carrying P500,000 daily is not normal a few days before the election day. So we will presume that those carrying that amount are engage in vote-buying activities,” Garcia said.

To recall, the prior “money ban” from the May 2013 elections, which prohibited significant money withdrawals five days before the election, was questioned before the Supreme Court. Although the High Court did not provide a definitive ruling, Garcia noted the lack of a prohibition against implementing the “money ban.”

In a Manila Bulletin report, the Comelec bared that exemptions will apply to certain individuals, like cashiers and finance officers, who routinely handle such amounts for their jobs. Those caught carrying large sums must justify their actions as work-related; otherwise, they could face charges for election offenses.

To aid the implementation, the Philippine National Police plans to establish checkpoints in key areas leading up to the election day. However, standard checkpoint procedures will apply, including the “Plain View Doctrine,” which prevents intrusive searches unless permitted by the owner.

Comelec is also coordinating with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas regarding e-wallets. Garcia said the act of sending money to numerous individuals during the campaign period could raise suspicions of vote-buying.