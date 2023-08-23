Jay Sonza released from jail after posting bail

Controversial personality Jay Sonza has been set free after posting bail for the 11 counts of estafa filed against him.

The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology said that Sonza was released on Tuesday at 8:57PM.

He was detained at the Quezon City Jail after he was barred by the Bureau of Immigration to leave the country on July 18.

Sonza was then transferred to the National Bureau of Investigation Airport Investigation Division to be served his warrant. He was later committed to the QC Jail.

Last week, a QC court also dismissed the syndicated and large-scale estafa charge against Sonza due to the complainant’s failure to attend the hearings.

The illegal recruitment case was also provisionally dismissed against him.

“Given the consent of the accused who is virtually present… and in view of the manifestation of the public prosecutor indicating lack of interest to prosecute this case, on the part of the private complainants, the motion of the defense is hereby granted,” the order read.

The case may however be opened within two years should there be new evidence on the case.

Sonza became infamous after spreading malicious information and misinformation online.