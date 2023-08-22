Dubai volunteers join forces to equip 7,000 children for school

In a joint effort aligned with Dubai Cares’ “Back to School” edition of the Volunteer Emirates initiative, hundreds of volunteers united on World Humanitarian Day to provide aid to disadvantaged children.

Sponsored by DP World, the initiative took place at Dubai’s Jafza One Convention Center on Saturday, where volunteers of diverse ages and nationalities assembled school kits containing essentials like notebooks, pencils, erasers, sharpeners, and ball pens.

In a statement released on Sunday, Abdulla Ahmed Alshehhi, COO of Dubai Cares, emphasized the importance of breaking barriers to education, noting that the initiative targeted low-income and orphaned children, providing them with essential tools for learning.

“Lack of access to basic resources prevents many children from studying or attending school. The ‘Back to School’ edition of our Volunteer Emirates initiative is aimed at helping children from low-income backgrounds as well as orphans through school kits containing the most essential items that would be needed as part of their day-to-day learning. We are grateful to DP World for supporting us and their invaluable support and generous contributions that will enable us to deliver necessary assistance to children most in need across the country,” Alshehhi said.

“We are also thankful to all the volunteers for coming together on the occasion of the World Humanitarian Day and donating their time and efforts to make a difference in children’s lives,” he added.

Nabil Qayed, SVP of Corporate Support at DP World GCC, highlighted the company’s commitment to education and community welfare, acknowledging the significance of unified action for transformative change.

“Education is one of the core pillars of our sustainability strategy at DP World. As a firm believer in giving back to society, we are honored to sponsor Dubai Cares’ ‘Back to School’ initiative in 2023. Every child should have access to quality education and all the materials and equipment they need to be able to learn and grow. When a community unites around such causes, transformative change becomes possible,” Qayed stated.

“We extend our gratitude to Dubai Cares for their dedication and look forward to continuing our partnership in creating a better world for all,” he added.

Meanwhile, Yousif Aldarmaki, a volunteer, expressed gratitude to Dubai Cares and DP World for their collaborative effort, underscoring the power of community-driven positive change.

“Volunteering is an excellent way to make a difference in someone else’s life. I am thankful to Dubai Cares and DP World for teaming up in this effort to provide underprivileged school children with back packs containing useful items,” Aldarmaki continued. “When the community comes together for a noble cause, we can make great change happen and the success of this initiative proves that and highlights the power of the community in bringing positive change.”

The distribution of school kits will be executed in partnership with Al Etihad Charity Foundation, Al Ihsan Charity Association, and Hemaya School across various emirates.