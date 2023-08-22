Airline in Korea implements passenger weight check for flights

Korean Air, flag carrier of South Korea, is introducing a new measure to weigh passengers and their carry-on items as they board both domestic and international flights. This move aligns with aviation regulations and aims to enhance safety operations.

Starting August 28 to September 6, domestic passengers at Gimpo International Airport will undergo this process, while international passengers at Incheon International Airport will follow from September 8 to September 19.

According to a report from The Korea Times, passenger data will remain anonymous and will be utilized solely for safety purposes. Passengers can choose to opt out of this procedure by notifying the staff during boarding.

The initiative is part of the broader drive for accurate aircraft weight calculations. Carriers usually carry excess fuel, and precise passenger weight information can potentially reduce fuel consumption, leading to substantial annual savings of about $1 billion (approximately AED3,673,015,000).

During a local survey conducted in the summer of 2017, weight standards were established at 81 kg for adult males and 69 kg for adult females. On the other hand, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration suggests weight limits of 88.4 kg for adult males and 70.3 kg for adult females.

The Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport mandated that airlines measure passenger weights every five years, with Korean Air now including carry-on baggage in these assessments.

This practice has been followed by other airlines globally, including Hawaiian Airlines and Finnair. Domestic carriers in Korea, such as T’way Air and Jeju Air, have previously conducted similar weight checks.

Further, the accumulated value of unredeemed mileage points by Korea’s primary air carriers, Korean Air and Asiana Airlines, has surged to 3.4 trillion won (approximately AED9,336,247,666.40) during the first half of 2023. This increase is a result of travel disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the extension of mileage expiration dates.

As part of pandemic mitigation, the government negotiated with airlines to extend mileage expiration dates by up to 30 months, supporting travelers during this challenging period.